News at a Glance

Teacher held for molestation of class 3 student in cooch behar

COOCH BEHAR: An allegation of molesting a Class 3 student has been levied against the head teacher of a private primary school in Cooch Behar.The matter came to light when the student abruptly stopped attending school in recent days, prompting her family to enquire into the matter. It was then revealed that the student had been a victim of the alleged abuse for several months. Subsequently, the family filed a written complaint about the incident at the police station on Saturday night. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Sujit Dey, the accused teacher the same night. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.

Illegal timber seized in siliguri

Siliguri: The foresters of Bagdogra Forest Range foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal timber in a bus. Wooden furniture worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from a private bus in Bagdogra. The foresters first detained the bus driver and co-driver. Although, later they were released on personal bond. Bhupen Biswakarma, the Additional Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of Kurseong forest Division said: “A large number of wooden furniture was recovered based on the information of secret sources. The furniture was semi-finished. It was supposed to be delivered to Siliguri. Further investigation is ongoing.”

Body of newborn recovered

BALURGHAT: The body of a newborn baby, suspected to be eaten by fox, was recovered from a paddy field of Trimohini Hospital Para area of Hili Police Station on Sunday. Locals noticed the body in the paddy field on Sunday. The police recovered the body and have begun an investigation.

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Raiganj: A motorcyclist, Moyajjam Ali (30), died when a speeding lorry hit the motorcycle from behind, on National Highway 34 near Durgapur under Itahar Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Sunday morning. He was a resident of Bajidpur. The killer lorry fled from the spot.

One held with brown sugar

Siliguri: Special Operation Group of Siliguri Metropolitan Police and police of Siliguri Police Station arrested a man with 500 grams of brown sugar from Milanpally area of Siliguri on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rajjak Hossain, a resident of North Dinajpur. He went to the spot on a motorbike to deliver the brown sugar.