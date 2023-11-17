News at a Glance

Two held with brown sugar

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group (SOG) and Police of Panitanki Out Post arrested two men with 254 grams of brown sugar in Panitanki area in Kharibari near the Indo-Nepal border, on Thursday night. They have been identified as Mohammad Rahim (25) and Mohammad Atarul (23), residents of Kilaghata in Buraganj. The estimated market value of seized brown sugar was Rs 50 lakh. On Friday they were produced before the Siliguri Court.

Body of vegetable trader found floating in Atreyee

BALURGHAT: The body of a vegetable trader of Balurghat’s Chakvrigu area was found floating in Atreyee on Friday. It is known that the person named Swapan Das was missing since Wednesday. A missing diary was also lodged at Balurghat Police Station regarding this. The body was recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated.

Decomposed body of unidentified woman recovered from river

Malda: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the Mora Mahananda River in Mayapur village of Mahanandapur Gram Panchayat near the Bengal-Bihar border under the Chanchal Police Station on Friday. The recovery of the body of the woman with a rope tied around her waist and tonsured head caused a sensation in the area.

The locals speculate that someone killed the woman and threw the body in the river. The police have started an investigation.