News at a Glance

Two Youths drown in Torsa, search underway

ALIPURDUAR: Two youths were swept away by the Torsa River in Jaigaon on the India-Bhutan border at around 11 am on Thursday. Four friends were attempting to cross the river when the incident occurred. As of this evening, Romit Nagasia (22) and Anukul Baroi (15) have not been traced despite ongoing search efforts from Jaigaon to Hasimara along the river.

Body of a woman recovered

Siliguri: The body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Chengra Bandha area of Fulbari near Siliguri. On Thursday morning, locals saw the body and informed police. New Jalpaiguri Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Theft in a school in Kaliachak

Malda: With the reopening of schools after Puja vacation on Thursday, it was found that a computer set along with the printer was stolen from Kashimnagar Sukanta Memorial Vidyapeeth in the Jadupur area. The offenders broke multiple locks and also smashed the hard disk of the CCTV cameras. The school authorities filed a complaint with the police.