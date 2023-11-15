News at a Glance

Man shot dead at home in Dalkhola

Raiganj: Jera Soren (35), a daily wage labourer, was shot dead at his home in Jairampur under Dalkhola Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday. After shooting him, the miscreants fled from the spot. All the family members had gone to a fair on the occasion of Kali Puja and Soren was at home alone. At around 11.30 pm, some miscreants entered the house and shot him. Jasprit Singh, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur police District said: “No political motive was found behind this killing. An investigation is on.

Exhausted Bison Dies After Three-Hour Dash in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: A bison (Indian gaur) succumbed to exhaustion after running continuously for three hours. On Tuesday, the bison had emerged from Jaldapara National Park and entered the Tapsikhata area of Alipurduar district. A team of forest workers promptly arrived at the scene after receiving the news. Eventually, personnel from the Chilapata range forest recovered the bison’s carcass. Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, explained: “The bison somehow sustained injuries while running at high speed. It eventually succumbed to its injuries.”

Jaigaon Blaze: 5 Shops burnt to Ashes

ALIPURDUAR: About 5 shops in Jaigaon on the India-Bhutan border were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire on Tuesday night, while 2 other shops suffered partial damage. The estimated loss is around Rs 50 lakh. The incident occurred around 8 pm when a fire erupted in a TV shop located in a bustling supermarket near the India-Bhutan border in Jaigaon, attributed to an electrical short circuit. The blaze engulfed a total of 5 shops, including a warehouse in the vicinity. Firefighters, including a fire engine from Jaigaon, one from neighbouring Bhutan and another from Kalchini, brought the blaze under control around midnight. Ramesh Jaiswal, secretary of a business association stated: “If the fire brigade had not arrived on time, everything would have been razed to the ground.”

Woman commits suicide

Malda: A housewife, Rupali Singha aged 25 years, of Gandhinagar village jumped into Punarvaba River from Bulbulchandi Railway Bridge to commit suicide on Tuesday night. Her husband Prakash Singha also dived into water and saved his wife. The injured was taken to RN Roy hospital of Bulbulchandi for treatment.