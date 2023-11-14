News at a Glance

1 dead in road accident in Ratua

Malda: Ranjan Sarkar aged 28 years of Jannagar under Ratua Police Station died in a road accident on Tuesday. The deceased was on a motorbike that collided with a roadside pillar. Rafiqul Khan aged (18 years) was with him. Both the injured were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital where Ranjan succumbed to his injuries.

Python Rescued from Paddy Field

COOCH BEHAR: On Tuesday, a python was rescued from a paddy field in the Balasir Ghat area of Uchhalpukuri Gram Panchayat in Mekhliganj block. The python was spotted during rice harvesting and measured about five feet in length. Local residents promptly informed the Jamaldah Forest department. Sandeep Roy Karji, a snake enthusiast from Jamaldah, successfully rescued the python and handed it over to the Jamaldah Forest department. The python was later released into Jamaldah Forest.