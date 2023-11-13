News at a Glance

4 held for attacking policeman

Raiganj: Police arrested four youths for assaulting a policeman. The injured policeman, Nanda Mandal, a security guard to SDO Raiganj, was assaulted as he didn’t to give in to their demands of a hefty Puja subscription. The policeman is under treatment at the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police district said: “The arrested persons were produced at the court from where they have been sent to jail custody.”

Soldier from Alipurduar Dies in Snowstorm on Duty in Kargil

ALIPURDUAR: Army personnel Ranu Mongar (33), a resident of Gopal Bahadur Basti, Alipurduar, died in a snowstorm while on duty in Kargil sector. The incident occurred at 5 pm on Saturday. He was serving as a Lance Naik in the Gorkha Regiment in Kashmir. He is survived by his wife Barsha Mangar, a 12-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son along with his elderly parents.

cooch behar: Body Found in Drain

COOCH BEHAR: The body of a man was spotted in a drain near Shivjagga Road, close to Cooch Behar city. Upon receiving the information, Pundibari Police recovered the body, and transported it to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital. According to police sources, the deceased is identified as Sanjay Karmakar.

Three killed in road accident

BALURGHAT: Three youths were killed in a motorbike accident on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Sudeb Haldar (26), Sanjay Roy (25) and Ajay Mondal (23). The trio hailed from Gangarampur. On their way home, their bike rammed into a roadside tree. Two died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at Gangarampur Superspecialty Hospital.