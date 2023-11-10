News at a Glance

Bison Roams in Dhupguri, Injures Woman

JALPAIGURI: A bison ventured out from Sonakhali Forest into the Thakurpat area of Dhupguri block on Friday. Upon noticing, local villagers promptly informed forest workers and the Dhupguri Police Station. A woman named Dhanbala Roy (55) suffered injuries while being chased by the bison. Rajkumar Das, Range Officer of Moraghat Range of the Forest department, stated: “The bison ventured out of Sonkhali Forest.” Efforts are underway to guide it back, and if necessary, it will be tranquilised.

One held with firearms

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group (SOG) and plainclothes police of Matigara arrested a youth with one 7 mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition in front of North Bengal University on Thursday. The youth has been identified as Bapi Barman, a resident of Panitanki. He was working in a grocery shop. The accused was produced before the Siliguri Court on Friday.

Police arrests one, recovers almost 1 kg brown sugar

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested Ali Muktar Shaikh (34) of Baliadanga under Kaliachak Police Station with a packet containing almost 1 kg of a substance suspected to be brown sugar. The accused was in Rathbari More under the English Bazar Police Station during the police raid. Primarily it is learnt that the accused was supposed to take the consignment to Siliguri by road. The police have produced the arrested in the court.

Malda: Woman appeals for rapists’s arrest in court

Malda: A woman from Mahishbathani area under the Malda Police Station was in the court in demand of the arrest of a youth, Furkan Shaikh, from her neighbourhood accused of raping her on October 7. It is alleged that despite registering a complaint, the accused was not arrested and was threatening her of dire consequences regularly if she did not lift the complaint.