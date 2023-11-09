News at a Glance

cooch behar: STF Nabs Man with Rs 1.14 Lakh Counterfeit Notes

COOCH BEHAR: The STF apprehended an individual with counterfeit currency in Dinhata Nazirhat Bazar. According to police sources, the STF arrested Nazir Hossain (32) near the petrol pump area following a special operation on Wednesday. The arrest was made based on information from confidential sources, leading to the seizure of fake notes amounting to Rs 1 lakh 14 thousand 500 in possession of the individual. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, District Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest stating that the police have initiated an investigation.

Baneshwar Protests: Strike Demands Action Against Turtle deaths

COOCH BEHAR: The Baneshwar Mohan Raksha Committee, along with local residents and businesses, staged a 6-hour strike on Thursday, alleging administrative negligence regarding the heritage of Cooch Behar Baneshwar and the alarming incidents of turtle deaths and thefts. All shops, schools and colleges in the Baneswar area remained closed from 6 am to 12 noon. Additionally, the Baneshwar Bot Tola area witnessed a blockade on the Cooch Behar Alipurduar State Highway. Parimal Barman, president of the Mohan Raksha Committee, said: “The turtles are facing a threat of disappearance from Baneshwar. We called for the strike to bring this to the attention of the administration. If a solution is not provided, alternative courses of action will be considered.”

2 godowns, shops gutted in fire

JALPAIGURI: Two godowns and several other shops were gutted in a fire at Choto Domohani Bazar of Saptibari-II Gram Panchayat on Thursday. The

Maynaguri Fire Station dispatched a fire engine to the scene. Local resident Ramesh Roy said: “Five shops, including two godowns, were engulfed in flames. Among them was a fertiliser, tea shop, dashkarma store and rice godown. The initial assessment by firefighters suggests that the fire may have originated from a short circuit.”

Man arrested for providing shelter to Bangladeshi smugglers

SILIGURI: Phansidewa police arrested a man for providing shelter to Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in India. The man has been identified as Md. Sattar Ali, a resident of Nirkshinagach area of Phansidewa. According to the police sources, recently police arrested a Bangladeshi smuggler, after interrogating him, police came to know about the accused and arrested him. He was produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.