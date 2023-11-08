News at a Glance

Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in malda

















Malda: Beauty Khatun (21), a housewife, of Jannagar village under Ratua Police Station died under mysterious circumstances. Her video carrying a sharp weapon in one hand and a bottle of poison in the other at the gate of her second husband’s house has gone viral on social media. The in-laws of the deceased claimed that the woman consumed poison but the woman’s parents filed a murder complaint by the in-laws. The police have started an investigation.

Police stop forceful collection of donation for Kali puja in Malda

Malda: Locals had a scuffle with the police and tried to block National Highway 81 when police tried to stop collection of subscription for Kali Puja at Anandapalli area in Gazole on Wednesday. A huge contingent of police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The police detained one person following which protests erupted with demands of his release.

Youth arrested with firearms

BALURGHAT: A youth was arrested for taunting a woman and firing three rounds at point blank range on Tuesday night. Krishna Sarkar (23) was produced at Balurghat court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for seven days. Somnath Jha, DSP Headquarter of Balurghat said that the police had seized a firearm and one round of cartridge from his possession.

One held with illegal firecrackers













Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police conducted raids in the house of Md Khalil (51) of Ugritola under the Manikchak Police Station and recovered around 14.5 kg illegal firecrackers on Tuesday night. The items have been seized and a case under relevant sections of law has been started by the police.