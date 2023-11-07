News at a Glance

6-year-old raped in Malda

Malda: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy of 10 years on Sunday evening at a lonely place near her house in the Gopalpur GP area in the Malda district. Upon the screaming of the girl, her parents rushed to spot and the accused fled. The parents of the victim filed a complaint against the boy on Tuesday morning. Police have detained the accused.

Anganwadi worker locked up

Malda: Setara Khatun, a worker of Bakipur Anganwadi centre in Chanchal I block was locked in the center on Tuesday by locals for allegedly trying to steal 2 sacks of rice from the centre. The locals alleged mismanagement at the centre since long. However, the accused turned down the allegations. Thinlay Phuntsok Bhutia, BDO Chanchal 1, said that an enquiry has been initiated into the matter.

One held with Rs 3 Lakh fake currency

Malda: Acting on a tip off, police arrested one Lochan Mandal (26) of Duishatabighi area under the Kaliachak Police Station with suspected fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 3 lakh from Mahadipur bridge area under English Bazar Police Station. He told the police that he procured them from Ashim Mandal of Baishnabnagar area. The arrested has been produced in the court. The police initiated a search for Ashim Mandal.

23-year-old commits suicide

Malda: 23-year-old Mimi Roy allegedly committed suicide after being cheated in a love affair. Her body was recovered hanging from a tree next to the house on Tuesday morning. The woman had earlier posted on social media about being cheated by one Manab Sarkar, a youth from the neighbourhood and accused him for her death before committing suicide. She also posted some intimate photos with the youth in support of her claims. Her family has filed a written complaint against Manab Sarkar but the accused and his entire family are reportedly absconding.