News at a Glance

Bison Attack Claims woman’s Life

ALIPURDUAR: A young woman, Neetu Toto (24), a resident of Totopara, died after being attacked by a bison. On Sunday, Neetu ventured into the forest with her cows in the Jaldapara National Park and did not return. Her body was found deep in the forest on Monday. Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden (AWLW) of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “We suspect the incident is a result of a bison attack. The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is available.”

Youth hurt in Shootout in Kaliachak

Malda: A 23-year-old youth, Paban Mandal of Uzirpur village under the Kaliachak Police Station was shot in his leg while protesting against some youths beating up his younger brother Chiranjit. The accused youths, Uttam and Dibakar Mandal suspected Chiranjit of helping a minor girl of the locality to elope with another youth and started beating him up on Monday. When Paban protested he was shot in the right leg.

Rare species of rodent rescued

Siliguri: Foresters of Ambari Forest Range rescued a rare species of rodent, commonly known as bamboo rat, from Panashguri Village adjacent to Baikunthapur Forest in Rajganj block. On Sunday, locals spotted the animal on a riverbank and informed the Forest department. This is a rare species which is generally found in bamboo groves in mountains from southeast Nepal to southern China, Thailand and Myanmar.