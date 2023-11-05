News at a Glance

teenager dies in road accident

Siliguri: Satyajit Barman, a 17-year-old, died in a road accident in Ranidanga area on Saturday night. According to locals, Satyajit was watching a cultural programme near the Ranidanga Panchayat office when suddenly, two motorbikes lost control and hit him. He was rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Unidentified body recovered

Malda: The body of an unidentified elderly man was recovered by the police at around 7 am on Sunday from the Railway tracks near Hantakali More under the English Bazar Police Station. It is assumed that the man might have committed suicide.

10-Ft-long King Cobra Rescued

JALPAIGURI: A 10-foot-long king cobra was recovered from a private resort in the South Dhupjhora area of Meteli block in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. Snake catcher Divas Rai from the Chalsa area arrived to rescue the snake. Divas remarked: “The king cobras often venture from Gorumara forest. However, this snake is healthy and will be released back into the wild.”

Leopard Attack Sparks Fear in Meteli

JALPAIGURI: A leopard attacked a calf in the Dangi Division DEC area of Aibheel Tea Estate in Meteli block of Jalpaiguri on Saturday. It bit the calf’s neck and attempted to drag it away. As locals arrived, the leopard fled. Sanjib Kerketta, a local resident, mentioned that leopards have taken goats, calves before. The forest department has assured of prompt action.

Two held with about 1 kg gold

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two men with 1 kg of foreign gold from Kanchankannya Express train from the Siliguri Junction area on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as Phub Tshering, a resident of Paro, Bhutan and Amjad Khan, a resident of Tamil Nadu. A total of 10 gold biscuits were recovered from their possession. The market value of seized gold was Rs 66 lakh 11 thousand.