News at a Glance

2 held with about 138 kg cannabis

Siliguri: Based on secret information, a team of Special Task Force apprehended two with 138.291 kgs of cannabis from Phansidewa More area of Shiv Mandir in Siliguri on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Pradip Sarkar (20) and Sudip Das (19), both residents of Cooch Behar. A pickup van was also seized by the police. On interrogation, it was revealed that they had received the contraband from Cooch Behar and were carrying them to Bihar.

Unable to pay debt, man gives contract to kill sister; arrested

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested one Sasanka Singha alias Sanku aged 38 years from Koilabad area under Gazole Police Station for allegedly giving a contract to someone for murdering his widow sister. The person of Kaliachak, given contract for arranging the “supari killing” tipped the police and the accused has been arrested. The accused owed money to his sister which he had lost in cloth trade and since he could not repay, he decided to kill his sister who lives in English Bazar with retarded son.