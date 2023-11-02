News at a Glance

speeding Ambulance Claims Two Lives in Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: An ambulance speeding from Tufanganj towards Cooch Behar hit six people standing by the roadside. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday in Talliguri Bazar. Local residents rushed to rescue the injured and took them to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, where two victims, Khusida Banu (17) and Marjina Bibi (37), died. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police, Dyutiman Bhattacharya, confirmed the arrest of ambulance driver Nabi Noor Hossain.

Man and woman found hanging from a tree in balurghat

BALURGHAT: The bodies of a man and woman were found hanging from a tree on Thursday in South Dinajpur’s Tapan block. The deceased were identified as Lob Hembram and Alpana Mardi. The police recovered the bodies and sent the same for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated. Locals claim that they were involved in an extramarital affair.

Woman’s body recovered

BALURGHAT: A homemaker’s body was recovered in Balurghat on Wednesday. She was identified as Mukti Ghosh (48). She resided in her mother-in-law’s house located in Balurghat’s Gobindapur. Shankar Chandra Ghosh, the woman’s husband, identified the body. The initial assumption of the police is that the woman committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

Neighbour attempts to rape housewife

Malda: A housewife, resident of Raipur under the English Bazar Police Station, was physically assaulted with attempt of rape by a neighbour on Wednesday at around 7 pm. The family members of the woman had gone to a local fair when the youth intruded into the house. The mother-in-law was also wounded while trying to save the woman. Both these women are admitted in MMCH and filed a complaint against Partha Pandey aged 30 years. The accused is absconding since the incident.

Digital ration cards found on road

Raiganj: Digital ration cards, allegedly fake, were found on the road at Masterpara in Ward 1 of Raiganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district on Thursday. Police reached the spot and recovered the digital ration cards. Saurav Sen, I C Raiganj Police Station said: “The digital ration cards have been recovered and an investigation has been initiated.