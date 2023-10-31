News at a Glance

Child drowns in water tank

Malda: A two-and-a-half-year-old child, Shibraj Mandal, drowned in the water tank of his house while playing on Monday. The incident occurred at Chhoto Kadirpur village in Sahapur Gram Panchayat under Malda Police Station limits. The police recovered the body from the tank and sent it for post-mortem. The family members rushed him to a private nursing home where he was declared brought dead.

Woman sits on dharna in front of husband’s house in malda

Malda: A woman, Saiba Khatun (27), has been sitting on a dharna in front of her second husband’s house demanding access to her in-laws’ house and the status of a wife at Bagmara village under the Harishchandrapur Police Station. The woman threatened to commit suicide if she was not allowed entry. However, even after two consecutive days of dharna, no response has been received from her husband. The husband and his family are absconding.

Homemaker missing with 2 sons since october 25, plaint lodged

BALURGHAT: A homemaker along with two sons has been missing since October 25 from Balurghat’s Chakvrigu area. The missing woman’s name is Alpana Roy. The mother-in-law Pratima Roy went to Balurghat Police Station on Monday and lodged a missing diary.

Man dies in road accident

Siliguri: A man died after being hit by a truck near Fulbari barrage area on Fulbari-Ghoshpukur bypass road when he was returning home with goods for his relative’s funeral, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Roy (45), a resident of Rabbita area. After receiving the news, Fulbari Highway Traffic Police and New Jalpaiguri Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

jalpaiguri: Minor boy and girl attempt suicide, boy dead

Jalpaiguri: A minor boy (17 years) and girl (16 years) attempted suicide by hanging themselves inside a tea garden in the Maynaguri block of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday. While the boy died, the girl was admitted at the Jalpaiguri Super Speciality hospital. Locals claim that as the families did not approve of their relationship they resorted to the drastic step.