News at a Glance

Jalpaiguri: Leopard cubs cause panic in tea garden

JALPAIGURI: On Monday , two leopard cubs were spotted in Section 17 of the Kilkote tea garden in the Metelli block of Jalpaiguri. In a state of panic, the tea workers temporarily halted their work in that section. Forest workers from the Khuniya Squad arrived at the scene after receiving the news. They left the two leopard cubs in the garden while also keeping a vigilant eye on the common people to prevent them from approaching the cubs. According to forest officials, the mother leopard appears to be in the vicinity in search of food. After dusk, the mother will likely relocate the cubs.

Unidentified body recovered

SILIGURI: The body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Totaramjyot area adjacent to Naxalbari on Monday. The residents of the area saw the body and informed police. Naxalbari police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Police suspected that the woman may have died due to illness and old age.

Two killed in street accident

BALURGHAT: Two persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in South Dinajpur district over the past 24 hours. One was identified as Gopal Mohanta (62). He resided in Balurghat’s Mangalpur. He was hit by a toto in the video hall area when he was returning home on Sunday. He died on the spot. Another deceased was identified as Prafulla Barman (63) from Balurghat block’s Jalghar Hat Khola area. He was hit by a pick-up van on the same day at night and was admitted in Balurghat hospital in a serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The two killer vehicles were seized by the police.

Siliguri: 3 injured in jumbo attack

Siliguri: A total of three people were injured after being attacked by elephants in three different areas in Naxalbari and Kharibari blocks under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. All the injured are undergoing treatment. The injured are identified as Nagar Barman, Tigen Singha and Krishna Kant Barman, all residents of these two blocks. According to sources, on Sunday, Nagar Barman was crossing the road on a bicycle at Prasadujyot area in Kharibari, when he suddenly fell in front of an elephant. The elephant attacked him. Meanwhile, on the same night, Tigen Singha and Krishna Kant Barman were injured in an elephant attack in Raghujyot and Dhaknajyot areas of Naxalbari. They were rescued and taken to Naxalbari Hospital.