News at a Glance

Leopard found dead in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: A leopard carcass was recovered in the Uttar Dalgaon area of Jateshwar, within the Falakata block of Alipurduar district on Sunday morning. Local residents found the lifeless leopard on farmland in the early hours. Subsequently, forest staff from Jaldapara arrived at the scene after receiving the news. The forest department initially suspected that the approximately one-and-a-half-year-old leopard had been brutally killed, possibly by strangulation.

Sandeep Kumar Berwal, Divisional Forest Officer of Jaldapara Forest Division, stated: “A leopard has died under abnormal circumstances. We will take further action once we receive the written report of the post-mortem examination.”

Severed head of newborn found in Malda

Malda: A severed head of a newborn was found by local residents in front of the Malda Medical College and Hospital on the National Highway 34 at around 9:30 am on Sunday. The police reached the spot and recovered the head. Ratan Halder, an onlooker said, “We hope the police will arrest the offender.”

A case has been filed and the police are in search of the body.

Elderly woman commits suicide

BALURGHAT: An elderly woman committed suicide by jumping from the Punarbhaba Bridge in Gangarampur on Sunday. She was identified as Iti Shill (60 years,) of ward no 17 in Gangarampur. The family claimed that she committed suicide due to mental imbalance. She had attempted suicide earlier also.

Massive fire breaks out in medicine shop

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in a medicine shop in Khalpara area of ward number 8 in Siliguri in the early hours of Saturday. A local resident saw the fire and informed the fire brigade. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Salini Dalmia, the councillor of the ward went to the spot and assured help to the affected family.

One held with cannabis

Siliguri: The Pradhan Nagar police arrested a man with 6 kg of cannabis from Pokaijyot area in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Nagen Barman, a resident of the same area. He was produced before the Siliguri Court on Sunday.

Firecrackers seized

Balurghat: Working on a tip off Balurghat Police seized banned firecrackers worth more than Rs one lakh on Saturday afternoon. Shanti Nath Panja, Inspector-in-Charge, Balurghat Police Station said that the police raided Sadhana More area and recovered the crackers weighing about 45 kilograms.