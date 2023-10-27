News at a Glance

Brother Stabbed While Trying to Save Sibling in Sitalkuchi

COOCH BEHAR: In the Golenaohati area of Sitalkuchi, a person was stabbed while attempting to save his sibling. The injured individual has been identified as Sukumar Barman, and he is currently receiving treatment at Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital. According to the injured person, his brother had a dispute with their neighbor over some issue. The situation escalated into a physical altercation, and when he intervened to protect his brother, he was stabbed in the back.

Youth dead in elephant attack

Siliguri: A youth died after being attacked by an elephant. The incident occurred in Buraganj Gram Panchayat of Kharibari in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The deceased has been identified as Swapan Mahali (30 years). On Friday morning, he went to a nearby forest area when he was attacked by an elephant. Locals rushed him to Naxalbari Rural Hospital and later shifted him to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. He died at the hospital on Friday morning. Forest officials of Tukuriyajhar Forest Division visited the spot.

Two held with brown sugar

Siliguri: The plainclothes police of Matigara police station and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan police arrested two youths with 414 grams of brown sugar on Friday afternoon in Biswas colony area in Siliguri. The arrested have been identified as Sanjit Saha (34 years) and Imam Hossain (27 years), both are the residents of Islampur in North Dinajpur. The estimated market value of seized brown sugar was Rs 7 lakh. Police have started an investigation.