News at a Glance

Miscreant killed in BSF firing

Raiganj: An alleged cattle smuggler was killed and a BSF personnel was injured in an exchange of fire between the BSF and miscreants near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Sonamoti Border Out Post under Islampur PS area of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased is yet to be identified. BSF recovered a wire fencing cutter machine, and a mobile phone along with SIM card of Bangladesh from his person. It was suspected that he might be a citizen of Bangladesh.

Body recovered from Atreyee River

Balurghat : The body of a youth was recovered from the Atreyee River on Wednesday morning. Locals found the body in Saheb Kachari area of Balurghat. Police from Balurghat PS came to the spot after receiving the information. The deceased, a toto driver, was identified as Rudra Biswas (27 years). According to family sources, he was missing since Tuesday night. Police have started an investigation.

35 injured in bus truck accident

Raiganj: Around 35 passengers were injured when a Malda-bound bus of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation rammed into a truck on National Highway 34 near Chowrasta More in Itahar on Wednesday morning. Locals rescued the injured and took them to the Itahar hospital. Some of them were released after administering first aid. Seven, including the driver of the bus, were shifted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Joydeb Das a passenger of this bus said: “An LPG laden lorry was plying at high speed towards Malda from Raiganj in front of the bus. Near Chowrasta More the lorry suddenly stopped. The bus driver lost control and rammed into the truck.”