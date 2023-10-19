News at a Glance

Bodies of two leopard cubs recovered

Siliguri: The bodies of two leopard cubs were recovered in Durgamata Tea Garden area in Buraganj, Kharibari on Thursday. Foresters from Tukuriyajhar Forest Range sent the bodies to Bengal Safari Park for post-mortem. The forest officials suspect that the two died due to a fight between them.

pandal gutted in fire

malda: A fire broke out at Amra Sabai Puja committee in Rabindra Bhavan More under English Bazar Police Station on Thursday in which the pandal and idol were gutted. Two fire engines reached the spot to douse the blaze. SP with other police and fire officials reached the spot. A short circuit has been suspected as the cause behind the fire. No injuries have been reported.