News at a Glance

Thakurpukur: Youth hacked to death

Kolkata: A youth was hacked to death by a man on Wednesday in Thakurpukur area. According to police, the victim identified as Animesh Singh (26) was riding his scooter along the Sashi Bhusan Banerjee Road in Thakurpukur when the accused blocked his way, took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest and fled. Animesh was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted a man walking through an alley near the murder spot and detained him. The suspect, Subal Sardar, is being interrogated.

About Rs 32L seized from Howrah Rly stn

Kolkata: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel recovered about Rs 32 lakh from Howrah Railway Station on Tuesday. According to sources, during a routine search at Platform 8, they spotted two elderly men roaming suspiciously. When the duo was asked to open their bags, they tried to confuse the cops. Later, money was found in their bags and they were detained.