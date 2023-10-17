News at a Glance

Elephant Attack Claims Life, Bison Injures Man in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: On Tuesday, a person named Kulbahadur Thapa (65) was killed in an elephant attack at Upper Kalabari in the Nagrakata block. The incident left villagers deeply angered, leading them to gather around the deceased person’s body and surround both the police and officials from the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division in protest. Ultimately, the local residents called off their protest following assurances from the Forest department. Simultaneously, another person, Nabakanta Roy (65), was injured in a bison attack in the Garkhunta area in Dhupguri block. Local residents came to his aid and took him to Dhupguri Rural Hospital. According to sources within the Forest department, the bison had strayed from Sonakhali Forest, attacked the man, and then retreated back into the forest.

raiganj: MLA to distribute sarees, dhotis among 8000 residents

Raiganj: Musaraf Hossain, MLA Itahar decided to distribute sarees and dhotis among 8000 poor people in his Assembly constituency before Durga Puja with his own fund. As a part of this programme, sarees and dhotis were distributed among around 2000 residents in the villages of Surun-I and Surun-II Gram Panchayats on Tuesday.