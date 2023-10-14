News at a Glance

Drug smuggler nabbed with heroin worth about Rs 1 crore

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed a drug smuggler and seized heroin worth about Rs 1 crore from Bhagwangola Railway Station in Murshidabad on Thursday. The accused, identified as Md. Fokoruddin Ali Ahamed alias Fokrul of Kabilpur area in Sagardighi of Murshidabad, was produced at the Berhampore Court on Friday and has been remanded to 10 days police custody. According to police, acting on a tip-off, STF officials were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Bhagwangola Railway Station when they noticed Ahmed carrying a bag suspiciously. When he was intercepted, the accused tried to flee but failed. During a search of his bag, cops found one kg of heroin. STF officials came to know that he had procured heroin from somewhere in Plassey and was to deliver it to an agent.

RPF constable saves passenger

Kolkata: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell in the gap between the train and the platform while trying to board a running train at Howrah Railway Station. On October 12, a passenger named Tahir Mahaldur, a resident of Murshidabad tried to board 13071 UP Howrah-Jamalpur Express from platform 8 and while doing so he lost balance and fell in the gap. On-duty RPF constable Swapan Mondal instantly reacted to the situation and saved the passenger by pulling him from the gap. Earlier on October 10, Assistant Sub-Inspector Binod Kumar Choudhary saved the life of a passenger who fell in the gap between platform and train while trying to board the 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express in running condition.

Murshidabad: Minor electrocuted to death while repairing tubewell

Kolkata: A boy aged about 17 years died after he got electrocuted while repairing a tubewell at Farakka in Murshidabad on Friday. According to sources, five labourers, including the minor boy, were repairing a tubewell in Baromasia village. While uprooting the iron pipe of the tubewell, it touched an overhead electric wire during which the boy and another labourer got electrocuted. Both were rushed to Baniagram Primary Health Centre where the minor was declared brought dead. The other injured labourer was admitted there. Later cops from Farakka Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.