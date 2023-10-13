News at a Glance

Woman found dead inside house, family alleges husband killed her

Cooch Behar: A man allegedly killed his wife, locking her inside their home and fled. The incident occurred in Banshdah Natibari, of Pundibari, Cooch Behar. The Pundibari Police has initiated a probe. According to sources: “The deceased was identified as Rimpa Sarkar (20), while the accused Uttam Mandal works as a primary school teacher. The couple resided in Rimpa’s mother’s house. Allegedly, since their marriage, Uttam subjected Rimpa to various forms of abuse. The family discovered that Uttam had locked the house from the outside. Upon entering, they found Rimpa’s body on the bed. The family alleges that Uttam killed her the previous night.

CBI Probes rs 50 Crore Corruption Scandal in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: CBI officers in Alipurduar are investigating a Rs 50 crore scam involving the Alipurduar Mahila Samabay Samity. On Friday, a team of three CBI officers visited the residence of Triptikanya Chowdhury, the manager of the Samity and interrogated her for an hour. Following this, the team went to the residence of Shampa Chowdhury, assistant accountant, where they held a 30-minute probe.

Police ASI commits suicide in Malda

Malda: An assistant sub inspector of police, Amit Misra aged 39 years, allegedly committed suicide on the train tracks on Friday. The locals found his body near Malanchapally rail gate. The deceased was posted at the police camp at Rabindra Bhavan More.

Jalpaiguri civic body Briefs Councillors on Puja Preparations

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri Municipality convened a special meeting with councillors of all 25 wards of the municipality on Friday. During this meeting, the councillors received updates on road improvements, street lighting, drainage and sanitation before and during the Puja. Additionally, they were briefed on the dengue prevention drive on October 15-16.