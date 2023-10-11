News at a Glance

Fire Destroys Two Shops in cooch behar’s Ghoksadanga area

COOCH BEHAR: A devastating fire erupted in the Chaitanyahat area of Ghoksadanga in Mathabhanga-II block late on Tuesday night, resulting in two shops (a grocery store and a bicycle shop) being razed to the ground. Two fire engines from Cooch Behar successfully controlled the blaze.

Dishari Nursing Institute: Students Demand Arrest of Scam Suspects

JALPAIGURI: In the wake of the alleged scam at the Jalpaiguri Dishari Nursing Training Institute, students of the institute have appealed to the Chief Minister for the arrest of absconding Shantanu Sharma and his wife. The students gathered outside Shantanu Sharma’s residence in the Darjipara area of the city, staging a protest with posters.

Discovery of 18 Crude Bombs in Mathabhanga Forest Sparks probe

COOCH BEHAR: On Wednesday afternoon, three bags containing crude bombs were spotted in the forest along the banks of the Dhadhara River in the Dakshin Pachagar area of Mathabhanga-I block. According to police sources, a total of 18 crude bombs were found in the three bags. A man while cutting grass, stumbled upon the bags containing the bombs. Police of the Mathabhanga Police Station arrived and recovered the bombs.