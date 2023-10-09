News at a Glance

Alipurduar: Second Leopard Caged

Alipurduar: In the span of just one day, a fully-grown leopard was captured in a cage set up by the Forest department at Ghasi Line in the Tasati tea garden in Alipurduar. The first leopard was captured from the same area on Saturday. On Monday, garden workers saw the leopard trapped in the cage. The leopard had sustained injuries while attempting to escape from the cage. It was transported to the South Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Centre for treatment.

Balurghat: villagers demand concrete road and bridge

BALURGHAT: A group of villagers belonging to Tapan and Gangarampur demanded a concrete road and bridge over Punarbhaba river and submitted a memorandum to the BDO, Gangarampur on Monday. According to the villagers, due to lack of a road and bridge they have been facing acute problems for a long time. Dawa Sherpa, BDO Gangarampur, said that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.