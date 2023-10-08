News at a Glance

Man’s body recovered in siliguri

Siliguri: The body of a man was recovered inside his house in Satbhaiya area of Naxalbari on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Niral Munda (41). Naxalbari Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. An investigation has begun.

Fire Break Out at Dhupguri Rural Hospital’s electricity metre

JALPAIGURI: A fire broke out in the electricity metre of Dhupguri Rural Hospital on Sunday, sparking panic. The fire was swiftly extinguished when a family member of one of the patients turned off the electricity supply. A fire engine from Dhupaguri fire station rushed to the spot.

Suicide Attempt: Minors Rescued in Critical Condition

JALPAIGURI: Two minors attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving goods train. The incident occurred adjacent to Ward 9 of Dhupguri Municipality area on Sunday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued the minors in critical condition. They are admitted at the Jalpaiguri Medical College. According to Railway Police sources, the minors are residents of Assam. Efforts are on to contact their families.