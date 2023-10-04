News at a Glance

Three held with drugs in siliguri

Siliguri: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police recovered huge quantities of cannabis, tablets and banned cough syrup in different raids in Siliguri. Police of Bhaktinagar Police Station conducted a raid at PC Mittal bus terminus and arrested Shrimanta Barman and Taruni Barman of Cooch Behar with 25 kg of cannabis on Wednesday afternoon. Kharibari Police have arrested Jayanta Barman, a resident of Gourising Jyot in Panitanki, with about 100 bottles of banned cough syrup, many drug tablets and Rs 3 lakh 43 thousand cash from Chakkarmari area near Bengal Bihar border in Kharibari on Tuesday night.

BALURGHAT: retired teacher falls prey to cyber fraud

BALURGHAT: Gouranga Prasad Sarkar, a retired teacher, lodged a written complaint at Cyber Crime Police Station in Balurghat on Wednesday. In his complaint, he said that Rs 1.35 lakh was withdrawn from his savings bank account through UPI transactions. Surprisingly, he had never used any smart phone.