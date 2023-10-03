News at a Glance

Jalpaiguri Launches ‘Green and Clean’ Campaign

JALPAIGURI: The district and police administration have launched a 10 days clean-up campaign ‘Green and Clean Jalpaiguri’ in Jalpaiguri. On this occasion, District Magistrate Shama Parveen, District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath, CMOH Asim Halder, Municipal chairperson Papia Pal, along with others, participated in a clean-up operation at Babu Ghat. Donning gloves and face masks, they flagged off the drive. An oath-taking ceremony was also held to promote cleanliness in the town.

Siliguri: body recovered from river

Siliguri: A youth’s body was recovered from Chenga River at Kadma area in Naxalbari on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Nagashia (28 years). The Naxalbari Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). There were injury marks on the body. A probe has begun.