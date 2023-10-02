News at a Glance

Man arrested for killing son

Siliguri: A man allegedly killed his son by stabbing him with a sharp weapon over a family dispute in Nischintapur Tea Garden area under Matigara Police Station on Sunday. Matigara Police arrested the accused, Khutan Sobar. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sobar (30). During an altercation, the father hit Vishal who was in an intoxicated state. Khutan was produced before Siliguri Court on Monday.

Four days after she goes missing, woman’s Body recovered from B’desh

Malda: The body of a woman was recovered from Gomstapur Police Station area of Bangladesh four days after she went missing. According to police, the woman had jumped into the river from the second Mahananda bridge under English Bazar Police Station on Friday. Malda district police have initiated the process of bringing the body to India through Mahadipur land port on the India-Bangladesh border. The deceased has been identified as Shampa Khatun (20 years) of Muslimpur area under the English Bazar police station.

Siliguri: Two arrested with drugs

Siliguri: The Siliguri Police seized a huge quantity of drugs in two different raids in Siliguri in a single day. Two people were arrested and produced at the Court on Monday. In one case, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid near Ambari Canal Road under New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Sunday and arrested a man with 161.885 kg of cannabis. The accused has been identified as Govinda Ghosh (35 years), a resident of Meteli. The cannabis was recovered from a hidden chamber of a truck, the market value of which was Rs 16 lakh. In the second case, Naxalbari police arrested a man with 309 grams of brown Sugar from Hatighisa More area in Naxalbari.