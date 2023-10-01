News at a Glance

15-year-old boy arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

Raiganj: A five-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy in North Dinajpur district on Saturday. The boy allegedly took the child on the roof and sexually abused her. The child is undergoing treatment in a sub-divisional hospital. On the basis of a complaint, the police have arrested the accused.

Mathabhanga: Woman’s body found; family alleges murder for dowry

Cooch Behar: Allegations of the murder and hanging of a 33-year-old housewife, Pinky Saha, surfaced in the Newtown Para area of Mathabhanga on Sunday. According to the complaint filed by the deceased housewife’s father, Pinky was married in 2008. Despite giving dowry at the time of marriage, she faced relentless pressure to bring more money. The bride’s family alleged that her inability to meet these demands ultimately resulted in her murder. A probe has begun.

One dead, four injured in Jalpaiguri car collision

Jalpaiguri: A tourist died while four other tourists were injured in a car collision in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. A group of tourists from a resort in Lataguri had gone on a gypsy safari to Gorumara Forest on Sunday. On the way back, the gypsy collided with another car coming at high speed from the opposite direction on the Lataguri Neora Camp road. The four tourists were rescued and first brought to Mainaguri Rural Hospital where the doctor on duty declared Pratima De, from Kasba, (69 years) dead. The four injured tourists are Madhuri Mallick (73), Sumita Dutta (70), Meera Mallick (66) and Paresh Mallick (70 years).