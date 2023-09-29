News at a Glance

Minor girl missing from Chennai rescued in Siliguri, one held

Siliguri: A minor girl who went missing from Chennai was rescued in Siliguri with the help of a social organization. Pradhan Nagar police arrested a youth namely Bikki Ravi Das (25 years) in the case. A few days ago, the accused had gone to Chennai and met the minor. He allegedly took the girl and was on the way to Assam intending to marry her. On Thursday, they halted at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and went to Siliguri Junction to take another train. Meanwhile, a social organization spotted the duo. Upon questioning them, they sensed something wrong and handed the couple over to the Pradhan Nagar Police. On Friday, Bikki was produced at the Siliguri Court and Chennai Police were informed. Chennai Police along with the minor’s family have left Chennai for Siliguri.

Body recovered from Mahananda River

Siliguri: Dead body of a youth was recovered from Mahananda river in Tulsi Nagar area in Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Anil Sahani (25 years), a resident of South Ambedkar Colony in Siliguri. On Friday morning, locals saw the body floating on the river and informed the police. Matigara police reached the spot, recovered the dead body and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. An investigation has started.

Youth found missing in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: Surajit Barman, a 28-year-old went missing in Gangarampur from Thursday. His family members lodged a missing complaint on Friday at Gangarampur police station. Barman hails from Out-colony in Gangarampur and works as a product delivery boy. After receiving the complaint, police have initiated a probe.