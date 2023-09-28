News at a Glance

Youth falls prey to cyber fraud

Siliguri: Amlan Jyoti Sarkar, a resident of Falakata, staying at a rented house in Siliguri was scammed of Rs 89,000. The money was deducted from his bank account via UPI without OTP. He lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Wednesday night. Amlan had deposited the amount for his father’s treatment and was scheduled to visit Bangalore on October 1 for treatment. However, on Wednesday, he received a call from the bank’s toll-free number where he was told that the amount was being deducted and directed him to ‘Press 1’ to confirm the transaction or ‘9’ to cancel. Though he pressed 9, he received a message of the money been deducted.

Sambar Deer Dies of Heart Failure

Alipurduar: An adult male Sambar deer that ventured out of Jaldapara National Park and entered a locality died on Thursday. Upon investigation, the Forest department learned that the deer sought shelter in Sunil Oraon’s garden in the Khanuchhadpara area, near Jaldapara West Range. The deer fell on the ground and passed away on the spot as a group of stray dogs began chasing it, causing it to panic and run wildly. A post-mortem examination revealed that the deer, approximately 14-years-old, succumbed to heart failure due to excessive running.

Forest Workers Seize Timber

Jalpaiguri: Forest workers from the Totapara and Khuttimari beats of Moraghat Range in Jalpaiguri Forest Division recovered a substantial quantity of wood worth lakhs of rupees. The sawn timber was discovered concealed behind a house in Mogalkata village area of the Banarhat block. However, the traffickers managed to escape.