News at a Glance

Brown Sugar Seized

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group (SOG) and Siliguri Metropolitan Police jointly seized brown sugar and injections in two different raids at two areas of Siliguri. Two youths were arrested in connection with these cases. On Monday night, the New Jalpaiguri Police and SOG arrested Rafikul Haque, a resident of Jumbagach in Rajganj, with 300 grams of brown sugar, the market value of which is Rs 10 lakh. In the second incident, SOG and Ashighar Out Post Police jointly arrested Papan Biswas, a resident of Thakurnagar, with 2976 pieces of drug injections from Farabari area. Both the accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri Court on Tuesday.

malda: Woman found hanging within 20 days of marriage

Malda: Within 20 days of marriage, a woman was found hanging. The woman’s body was recovered from Laltola, Duishatabighi under the Kaliachak Police Station on Tuesday morning. The deceased housewife was identified as 21-year-old Mamata Mandal. Her parents accused her husband Prasenjit Mondal, father-in-law Mahadev Mondal and mother-in-law Josna and several others are behind the alleged murder of their daughter for dowry.

Corruption: Women lock up Cooperative society

BALURGHAT: A cooperative society was locked up by a group of women on Tuesday, levelling charges of corruption. The incident took place in Balurghat block’s Bhatpara area. The society is run by 22 groups of women. The protesters demanded immediate removal of its controlling authority as there has been no audit of income and expenditure for the last three years.