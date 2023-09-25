News at a Glance

Bullet found dangling from lock of Trinamool leader’s son’s shop

Siliguri: A bullet was found dangling from the lock of a shop owned by a Trinamool Panchayat member’s son at Bhutkihat, in Rajganj on Monday. Subhash Roy is a Trinamool Congress leader and member of Majhiali Gram Panchayat. His son has a stationery shop in the Bhutkihat area. On Monday, when he came to open his shop, he saw a bullet tied on the lock. Rajganj Police reached the spot and recovered the bullet. Subhash Roy said: “On the day of Panchayat election results, one bullet was found in the backyard of my neighbour’s house. Someone is doing this to scare us. The matter needs to be investigated.”

Turtle recovered near Siliguri

Siliguri: A turtle was recovered on the Asian highway in Shiv Mandir area near Siliguri. A resident of Saradapally Moushumi Barman, saw the turtle on the road on Sunday night and handed it over to Bagdogra Forest Range on Monday.

One more arrested in Panchayat Pradhan murder case

Raiganj: Police arrested another accused Ashim Babu, in connection with the murder of the Pradhan of Panjipara. He was arrested from Haldivita in Panjipara. The Additional Superintendent of Police of Islampur police District Kartik Chandra Mandal said: “We produced him in the court on Monday with the prayer for police custody.”

World Pharmacy Day commemorated

Jalpaiguri: Students of Jalpaiguri Pharmacy College commemorated World Pharmacist Day on Monday. On this occasion, besides planting 75 types of medicinal plants in the college premises, they spread awareness about medicine and health. The college authorities said that this year the college is celebrating its 75th year. The World Pharmacist Day is part of the 75th anniversary commemorations of the college. Owing to this, 75 medicinal plants were planted in the college premises. The saplings planted included Kalmegh, Neem, Amalaki and Bahera.