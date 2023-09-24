News at a Glance

BSF officer commits suicide

BALURGHAT: A BSF officer committed suicide by firing a service revolver into his chest. The incident took place at Chakgopal Border Outpost under Hili Police Station in South Dinajpur district on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Om Prakash Meena (48). He was appointed as Sub-Inspector under 137 Battalion of BSF in Hili and hailed from Rajasthan.

According to a BSF source, the deceased fired four rounds into his chest with his service revolver. Hearing the sound of gunshots, his colleagues rushed to the spot. He was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Santi Nath Panja, Inspector-in-Charge, Balurghat Police Station and senior BSF officials came to the hospital after receiving the news of the incident. No BSF officer made any comment regarding the incident. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday.

siliguri: Body of youth found hanging from tree

Siliguri: The body of a youth was recovered hanging from a tree at Bhujiapani Tea Garden in Bagdogra under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Saha (25 years), a resident of Ashrampara in Cooch Behar. He was staying in Bagdogra for work. Bagdogra Police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

Miscreants steal gold ornaments from temple in siliguri

Siliguri: Miscreants stole gold ornaments from Baba Loknath Temple in Fakdaibari area under Dabgram II Gram Panchayat near Siliguri. On Sunday morning, a local shopkeeper noticed that gold ornaments from the idol were missing. Police of Ashighar outpost have started an investigation.