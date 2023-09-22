News at a Glance

Body recovered from Cha Sundari Housing Complex

ALIPURDUAR: The body of a young man was spotted in the Cha Sundari housing complex in the Torsha tea garden of Kalchini block. On Friday morning, laborers in the garden came across the bloodied remains of a young man identified as Arpan Bhujel, located at residence No. 29 within the Cha Sundari block. Police from the Jaigaon police station recovered the body. According to police sources, the body bore sharp weapon injury marks on the neck. An investigation has been launched.

Hanging body of a man recovered from park

Siliguri: The Hanging body of a man was found inside an abandoned park in Rupsingjyot area in Bagdogra. The deceased has been identified as Naren Sarkar (50 years), a local resident of the area. Locals saw him walking in the area on Friday morning. After sometime, his hanging body was found. Police of Bagdogra police station reached to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. An investigation has been started.

SMC demolishes illegal construction

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) demolished an illegal construction at Punjabi Para area in ward number 13 in Siliguri on Thursday. A godown has been demolished by the SMC workers after serving several notices to the owner. A huge police force was deployed at the spot to control any untoward situation.

Law clerks holds stir in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Law clerks of South Dinajpur under the banner of West Bengal Law Clerks Association embarked on an agitation in two places, in front of the Balurghat court and in front of Buniadpur Court on Friday with a charter of demands including drinking water and sitting arrangements in the court premises for the law clerks. The protesters blocked NH 512 for half-an-hour from Noon to 12.30 pm. This resulted in huge traffic congestion. Later police arrived and restored normalcy urging the protestors to lift the blockade.