News at a Glance

Woman Beaten to Death by two Nephews, Husband Critical

Alipurduar: An elderly woman was beaten to death by her two nephews. The deceased was identified as Chaiti Oraon, aged 60. The elderly woman’s husband, Balaram Oraon, aged 65 is undergoing treatment at the Alipurduar District Hospital and is in a critical condition. The attack occurred on Wednesday night in Nararthali area of Alipurduar’s Kumargram Police Station. Balaram Oraon’s nephews, Sanjay Oraon and Alaf Oraon, have been arrested. On Wednesday night, Sanjay and Alafin, in an inebriated state assaulted Balaram and his wife with sticks without any provocation. The elderly woman succumbed to excessive blood loss.

Police Arrest Youth with Firearm

Cooch Behar: Sitai Police arrested one Hasim Mia, 23-year-old, resident of Chamtay, and recovered a firearm from his possession. Late on Wednesday night, acting on a tip off, Sitai Police conducted a raid in the North Borothar border area. Upon spotting the police vehicle on the road, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended. The initial suspicion of the police is that the detained youth may be involved in smuggling activities. He was presented before the Dinhata Sub-Division Court on Thursday.