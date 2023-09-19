News at a Glance

400 Kg Marijuana Seized, Driver held

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Police Crime Branch arrested an individual with approximately 400 kg of marijuana based on information from confidential sources. The Crime Branch intercepted a lorry in the Chakchaka area on Tuesday and upon thorough search of the vehicle, approximately 400 kg of marijuana was seized. The driver of the lorry, identified as Ranjit Kumar, was arrested. According to police sources, the truck was going to Patna from Guwahati. The estimated market value is approximately Rs 40-45 lakh.

Youth falls from terrace, dies

Siliguri: A youth died after falling from the terrace of his house on Monday night at Howdabhata area of Kharibari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Roy (26 years). According to the family, they suddenly heard a sound and saw Rahul lying on the ground in a pool of blood. They took him to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The family lodged a written complaint demanding investigation into the case.

2000 bottles of illegal cough syrup seized, 5 arrested

Malda: Acting on a tip off, in joint action from Gazole, English Bazar and Kaliachak Police Stations, the police held a raid on NH-12 and recovered 20 cartons of Phensedyl, contraband cough syrup, (2000 bottles, each containing 100 ml) and arrested 5 persons, including 2 from Bihar while making seizures of 2 vehicles. All the accused persons have been taken into police custody.

Fire breaks out at apartment in Siliguri, no injuries reported

Siliguri: A fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment in Ward 23 in Siliguri on Tuesday. All the household articles were gutted in the fire. A fire engine reached and doused the flames. The house was empty when the incident happened. No casualties were reported.