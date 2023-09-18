News at a Glance

One held for raping minor

Siliguri: 24-year-old Dayal Barman was arrested for raping a minor girl in the Siliguri sub-division. The accused works in a garment shop while the victim is a class six student. The accused was known to the victim. It was alleged that the accused had lured the girl and taken her somewhere else and raped her. The incident occurred on Saturday and came to light on Sunday. On Sunday night, the family lodged a complaint at the police station, based on which the police arrested him from his home the same night. On Monday, he was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court. Meanwhile, the prime accused of the Matigara school girl murder case, Md. Abbas was produced in Siliguri Court on Monday and sent to jail custody. The judge rejected his bail plea. The next hearing date is scheduled for September 29.

Man Kills Sister-in-law

Jalpaiguri: A man was accused of murdering his sister-in-law with a sharp weapon owing to a family dispute on Sunday night. The deceased’s name is Kavita Goel (42). The incident occurred in Nagarakata market area. Tinku Goel, the accused, himself went to Nagarakata Police Station and admitted to the crime. He has been arrested.

Two killed in street accident

BALURGHAT: Two youths were killed in a street accident on their way home after watching a football match at Boradangi. The incident took place in Gangarampur’s Narayanpur-Sialgazi area on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Dhananjay Roy (24) and Ranadipta Roy (18), both residents of Gangarampur’s Sukdebpur area. When the youths were returning home on a motorbike, they lost control and hit a roadside electric post. The seriously injured youths were rescued by the locals and rushed to the Gangarampur Hospital where the doctor declared them dead.