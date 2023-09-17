News at a Glance

Two Minors Drown in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: In separate incidents, two minors drowned in Cooch Behar district. In the first incident, Heera Barman, a 13-year-old seventh-grade student, drowned while bathing in a pond in the Baro Dola area of Shikarpur Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga I block. When the teenager’s friends alerted the locals, nearby residents came to their aid and rushed the teen to Mathabhanga Sub-Division Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Pooja Barman, a fourth-grade student, drowned while fishing in a reservoir with her father in the Khalishamari area of Sitalkuchi. After being rescued and taken to Mathabhanga Sub-Division Hospital, she, too, was declared dead. In both cases, the police recovered the bodies and initiated investigations into the incidents, sending the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

Daily Wage Labourer falls prey to Cyber Fraud

Balurghat: A man of South Dinajpur’s Hili was asked to link his Aadhaar and Pan Card with a bank account number to get exciting offers along with Rs 2000 cash a few months ago by a person of the same area. Not suspecting anything fishy, Dilip Mali, a daily wage labourer handed over his details to Khokon Mali and received Rs 2000 as promised. However, a few days ago, a team from the Delhi Police went to Dilip’s residence and asked him to pay loan amounting to several lakh rupees that was taken from a bank account of Delhi with which he had linked his Aadhaar and Pan and he was asked to immediately pay the amount. On Saturday, Dilip visited the office of Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur to lodge a written complaint. An investigation has been launched by the police.

Illegal Timber Seized

Siliguri: Foresters from Dabgram Range arrested Ashit Dutta, a resident of Udaynagar in Siliguri with three logs of illegal Sal timber on Saturday night. The timber was being taken from Siliguri to the Shiv Mandir area. All the accused were produced in Court on Sunday.