News at a Glance

SSKM: 1 hurt as portion of glass window falls

kolkata: A man got injured at SSKM after a glass window fell on him. The incident occurred on the second floor of the Cardiology department when a portion of a glass window fell on the head of a patient’s relative. The victim was standing outside when the incident happened. The victim received severe injuries on his head and was rushed to the trauma care centre of the SSKM. The patient’s condition is stated to be stable.

Portion of 2 buildings collapse

kolkata: Portions of two buildings at two separate locations in the city collapsed on Friday. However, no injuries were reported in both cases. The first incident took place under Jorabagan Police Station limits when a portion of the ground floor and a wall of a two-storied dilapidated building collapsed. In another incident, under Burtolla Police Station limits, a portion of a cornice of the first-floor roof of balcony of a three-storied building collapsed.