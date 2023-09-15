News at a Glance

Jalpaiguri: One held with 3-feet-long deer antlers

Siliguri: The foresters of Ambari Forest Range apprehended a man with 3-feet-long deer antlers from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district. According to Forest department sources, on Friday, based on a tip off, a team led by Alamgir Haque, the range officer, arrived at Shelterbari area in Rajganj posing as customers. They saw two men on a motorbike. The foresters managed to nab one but the other person managed to flee. They recovered the antler from him. The Forest department did not disclose the name of the accused for the sake of investigation. The accused was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Friday noon.

Daily wage worker Murdered in Alipurduar’s Patkapara Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: A daily labourer was killed on Thursday night in the Patkapara Tea Garden, Block 1 of Alipurduar. Shiv Charan Munda, a 50-year-old resident of the area was resting on the balcony of a closed shop in Gudam Line at around 9 pm when suddenly, a local youth named Kajal Baraik attacked him with a sharp weapon. Charan died on the spot. Kajal was overpowered by local residents and handed over to the police. The Alipurduar Police Station has started an investigation.

Man drowns in Gangarampur

Balurghat: A man drowned in Shibbari area of Gangarampur in South Dinajpur on Friday. The deceased was identified as Shankar Hansda (40). Hansda had gone to watch a football match and when he didn’t return, the family members started searching for him. Later, his body was spotted floating in a pond, adjacent to the area where the football match had taken place.