News at a Glance

MJN MED COLLEGE LAUNCHES ONLINE OPD TICKET BOOKING VIA QR CODE

COOCH BEHAR: The Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital introduced an online OPD ticketing system through QR code scanning starting from Thursday. Rajeev Prasad, the Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College stated that, people can fill the form themselves by scanning the QR code posted outside the hospital OPD to book their OPD tickets online. There would be no charge for these online tickets. The main purpose of this method is to save time and harassment of having to stand in long queues.

Man commits suicide

Siliguri: A man committed suicide in Jamurivita area near Bhalobasha More under New Jalpaiguri. The deceased has been identified as Raju Sarkar (27 years). His family members alleged that his wife was having an extra-marital affair and when Raju came to know of it, he was beaten by his in-laws. Following this he committed suicide. His family has lodged a written complaint at the New Jalpaiguri police station. 10 years ago, Raju got married to Panchami Sarkar, a resident of Goalapatti. They have a daughter. It is being alleged that Panchami had an extramarital affair due to which problems started between husband and wife. Few days ago, Panchami went to her parent’s house with her daughter.