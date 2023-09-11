News at a Glance

13 kg silver, Rs 30 lakh cash seized at Howrah Station

Kolkata: About 13 kilograms of silver and around Rs 30 lakh was seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Howrah Railway Station.

The detained person identified as Brindawan Dey, a resident of Dhanbad, travelled to Howrah in Coalfield Express. He was intercepted by the RPF personnel near Platform number nine at around 10:30 am on Saturday. The RPF personnel searched his luggage and found silver and cash around Rs 30 lakh. When he failed to produce any document or bills in support of the material, he was detained.