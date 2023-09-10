News at a Glance

Child dies after being struck by car driven by learner

Jalpaiguri: A young man accidentally struck a child while learning to drive, on Sunday morning in the Devinagar Para area of Maynaguri. Following the accident, an enraged crowd set fire to the car, and residents staged protests. According to police sources, the victim was identified as Shubhajit Roy (9). On Sunday, Shubhajit was riding his bicycle near his home when one Amitava Ghosh, practicing driving, lost control and struck the child.

Man Kills Wife

Jalpaiguri: A man killed his wife with a sharp weapon following a quarrel in Prem Nagar in Chengmari Tea Garden in Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Saturday night. The deceased woman was identified as Resham Kachua (42). Rambilas Kachua, the husband, was arrested by the Nagrakata Police Station.

Nursing Home Vandalised after newborn dies

BALURGHAT: A-one-day-old baby girl died allegedly due to medical negligence on Saturday night. The incident took place in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur. Shampa Roy Halder, a resident of Thangapara’s Bataskuri village was admitted at the Jiban Jyoti Nursing Home on Friday for delivery and she gave birth to a daughter at night. The child’s family said the mother and child were healthy after the surgery. However, allegedly when a nurse tried to feed the child with the packaged milk in a bottle, the child fell ill and died on the way to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Following this, the nursing home was vandalised.