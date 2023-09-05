News at a Glance

Man arrested for killing son

Siliguri: A man allegedly killed his son over a land dispute. The incident took place on Monday night in Dudhia village of Milanpally near Gajoldoba in Rajganj block. The deceased has been identified as Bilas Mondal (32 years). Police have arrested total five people, including Basudev Mandal (60 years), the father of the deceased. According to the family sources, dispute over the land was going on in the family for several days. On Monday night an altercation broke out between the son and the father over this. Basudev then attacked Bilas with a sharp weapon. When the youth was taken to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries, the doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

cooch behar: minor Duo goes missing while bathing in Raidak river

Cooch Behar: Two minor girls who had gone to bathe in the Raidak River on Tuesday noon are missing since. The incident took place in Dwiparpar area of Nakkatigach Gram Panchayat Tufanganj-I. The missing girls have been identified as Ginia Parveen (13 years) and Moushumi Khatun (11 years.) Police and rescue teams from the Tufanganj Police Station also reached the spot. Search operations are on.