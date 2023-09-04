News at a Glance

Bizman’s Body Found in Pond

Cooch Behar: The body of a businessman was spotted in a pond adjacent to his house near Panchanan More in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar. On Monday, local residents spotted the body and notified the Mathabhanga Police Station. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Chandan Das, a businessman dealing in shoes. Sannik Das, son of the deceased, said: “Around 9 pm on Sunday, my father left home, stating that he was going to attend a ‘kirtan’. However, he did not return home that night. In the morning, we received news about his death.”

One held for vandalising ICDS centre

Siliguri: The police of Ambari out-post arrested a man for allegedly vandalising an ICDS centre and attempting to encroach upon the government land of the centre in Rajganj Block. The arrested has been identified as Abdul Rahman, a local land mafia. The incident occurred around two months ago. The ICDS workers had lodged a written complaint regarding this. Abdul was absconding since then.

Seven huts gutted in Itahar

Raiganj: Seven huts belonging to three families were gutted after a fire broke out at Muralipukur of North Dinajpur district on Monday. The properties belonging to Babul Hossain, Jasen Ali and Subhan Abdullah were completely gutted. As the road was narrow, it was difficult for the fire engines to reach on time and the locals, using pump sets, started to douse the fire. The Sabhapati of Itahar Panchayat Samity, Rina Sarkar, stated: “The affected family members are farmers. When fire broke out they were in the fields. We are providing relief material to the affected families.”

235 kg marijuana seized, one held

Raiganj: After intercepting a lorry on National Highway 31 near Purnea More in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district, police recovered around 235 kg of marijuana on Sunday night. The driver of the lorry, Pintu Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested. Kartick Chandra Mandal, Additional Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police district said: “On the basis of source information, police intercepted a lorry moving from Agartala to Bihar.”