News at a Glance

‘No circular on extension of rly journey fare concession issued’

kolkata: The Eastern Railway clarified that the circular on extension of Railway journey fare concession to different sections, including medical professions, farmers and youth among others is fake. They have stated that no such circular was issued and there is no change in existing policy of journey fare concession. Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway Kausik Mitra said that no concessional UTS and PRS ticket for all categories of passengers except students, specified categories of Divyangjan and specified categories of patients, including cancer patients shall be issued. “It is requested not to pay heed to any such fake circular or misleading news regarding extension of Railway journey fare concession to other categories than that of the existing,” the ER stated.

Train services affected due to interlocking work at Uttarpara stn

KOLKATA: Train services on Howrah-Bandel Down line were affected from Sunday morning till 4 pm due to non-interlocking work at Uttarpara Station. It can be mentioned that an integrated mega traffic and power block was planned on Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah and Khana Gumani section over Howrah Division on Sunday due to which, train movements were regulated in these sections. Four trains were cancelled from Howrah, two from Burdwan, two from Bandel, two from Naihati and two from Tarakeswar. Moreover, Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express was rescheduled at 11:45 am instead of 12:15 pm on the same day.

Dhapa: fire breaks out at kmc garage; no reports of injuries

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at the garage of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at Dhapa area on Sunday night. Around 8 pm, the fire broke out on the pile of truck tyres. Within moments the flames started spreading to several trucks parked inside the garage. Though no reports of any injury received, several trucks were reportedly damaged due to the fire. The fire was controlled using three fire tenders after almost two hours. Till last report came in, cooling process was being carried out to ensure no pocket fire. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.