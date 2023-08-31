News at a Glance

17 mobile phones recovered by cops in siliguri

Siliguri: The police of Siliguri Police Station have recovered 17 mobile phones that were lost and stolen in different areas under Siliguri Police Station. Maksadur Rahman, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) handed over the phones to the owners, from the Siliguri Police Station on Thursday. Of these mobile phones, 13 were lost and 4 were stolen, said the ACP.

One held with stolen gold chain

Siliguri: New Jalpaiguri Police recovered a stolen gold chain and arrested a youth in the case. The arrested has been identified as Imran Rahman, a resident of Shaktigarh. The incident had occurred on Sunday evening at Sukantapally area. Two youths on a motorcycle had snatched the chain from a woman walking on the street. The woman had filed a written complaint with the NJP police. Based on which, police arrested the accused on Thursday and recovered the gold chain. The chain was worth Rs 80,000.